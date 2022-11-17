The low at the airport this morning was 32. Well, get ready because we’ll be even colder tonight. Have the leaves started to change color on your trees? It was so cold in the valley this morning that I woke up to the pitter-patter of falling leaves. They’ll be falling even faster tomorrow morning. Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT: The skies will be clear, and the winds will be light… out of the NE at calm to 10 mph. We shall be even colder tonight with a low of 29 at the airport, 26 in the valley.

FORECAST: Friday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with cool winds at times. The tail-end of a cool front pushes in, and the east winds will range from 10-25 mph with slightly stronger gusts on the east slopes of the mountains. Friday’s high will be 53. Saturday will be mostly cloudy and colder with a high of 46. The NE winds will feel chilly and gusty at 10-30 mph. Sunday will also be cloudy and cold with a few light rain showers here and there. With a high of 48, the NE winds will range from 5-15 mph. On Monday, enjoy the return of the sunshine and a high of 60. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and 63. Wednesday will be sunny with moderate winds and a high of 68. Thanksgiving Day will be sunny and 63.