Colder Monday with Raindrops; Back to the 60s; Another Cold Front Next Weekend — Your 9-Day Forecast

I snapped the picture below of Chico’s Tacos because (let’s be honest) is their anything better to warm you up than a little Chico’s chili green sauce? I’m hungry just writing this. Find something warm and hearty Monday because temperatures go down slightly. Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT: The skies will be overcast as chilly east winds at 5-15 mph usher in colder air. The low will drop to 36, and we will see a few raindrops here and there.

FORECAST: Monday will be cloudy and even colder with a high of 50. The east winds will range from 10-25 mph and will feel very chilly. We could even see a few raindrops here and there as a weak low-pressure system drifts over the Borderland. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with light winds and a high of 56. On Wednesday, we return to the 60s for a couple days. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and 62. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a high of 64. Friday should be the warmest day of the week with warmer winds and a high of 66. Expect a chance or rain showers on Friday as a low-pressure system moves in. A cold front sweeps in on Saturday dropping the high to 56. Saturday will be cloudy with rain. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a high of 53. Monday will be mostly cloudy and 59.