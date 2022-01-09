Colder Monday with Raindrops; Back to the 60s; Another Cold Front Next Weekend — Your 9-Day Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

I snapped the picture below of Chico’s Tacos because (let’s be honest) is their anything better to warm you up than a little Chico’s chili green sauce? I’m hungry just writing this. Find something warm and hearty Monday because temperatures go down slightly. Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT:  The skies will be overcast as chilly east winds at 5-15 mph usher in colder air.  The low will drop to 36, and we will see a few raindrops here and there.
FORECAST:  Monday will be cloudy and even colder with a high of 50.  The east winds will range from 10-25 mph and will feel very chilly.  We could even see a few raindrops here and there as a weak low-pressure system drifts over the Borderland.  Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with light winds and a high of 56.  On Wednesday, we return to the 60s for a couple days.  Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and 62.  Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a high of 64.  Friday should be the warmest day of the week with warmer winds and a high of 66.  Expect a chance or rain showers on Friday as a low-pressure system moves in.  A cold front sweeps in on Saturday dropping the high to 56.  Saturday will be cloudy with rain.  Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a high of 53.  Monday will be mostly cloudy and 59.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story