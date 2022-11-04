Take that big coat out tonight because those chilly winds, which will slowly die down overnight, will turn very, very cold. The low will be 36.

Now, what in the world is a Beaver Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse, and when do we get to see it? According to NASA, the eclipse will happen Tuesday, November 8 starting at 2:10 am and ending at 5:49 am. Why does it turn red? As the moon passes into the earth’s shadow, the light of the sun scatters around the atmosphere of the edge of the earth, casting a red to orange light. Okay, fine, but why “Beaver?” Here’s what NASA says about that: “According to the Farmer’s Almanac, the full Moon in November is the Beaver Moon because mid-Fall is the time to set beaver traps before the swamps freeze to ensure a supply of warm winter furs.”

Well, there we go! Now we know when to set the beaver traps! Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT: The chilly, gusty winds with the cold front will continue to get colder and colder. The NW winds will gust to near 35 mph early in the evening with winds slowly diminishing overnight. The low will drop to 36.

FORECAST: Saturday will start out clear and cold but warm up to 70 in the afternoon. The SW winds will range from 5-25 mph, not as strong as the winds on Friday. Enjoy lots of sunshine. Don’t forget to turn the clocks back one hour when you go to bed. Sunday will be a nearly perfect day with a high of 78. The winds will be SW at 5-10 mph. Monday will be mostly sunny and warmer with a high of 81. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with warm winds fromt he south and a high of 82. Wednesday will be “one of those days” with gusty SW winds at 15-50 mph. Expect a dusty haze by late afternoon with an approaching cold front. Wednesday’s high: 80. Thursday will be sunny and windy but noticeably cooler with a high of 64. The NW winds will be cooler and occasionally gusty. Friday will be mostly sunny and 71.