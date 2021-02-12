Cold weather’s coming, here’s how to protect your pipes

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — As the weather is expected to dip into the teens Sunday night, here’s how residents should be prepared to protect their homes and pipes.

The weather is expected to bring us a mix of rain, snow and frigid temperatures.

El Paso Water recommends these tips:

Insulate exposed pipes and faucets outside and around your home, including those in unheated areas like basements, garages, attics, or crawl spaces.

Businesses with irrigation systems should insulate above-ground backflow devices. Turn off the isolation valve and open the bleeders with a small flat-head screwdriver.

In severe cold only, let cold water drip from faucets served by exposed pipes. Running a drip of water through the pipes helps prevent pipes from freezing because the temperature of the water is above freezing.

If a pipe does break on your property, know where your water meter is and how to turn water off immediately to avoid further damage and water waste.

If you will be away for several days, turn off your water at the meter or ask someone to monitor your home in your absence.

“Outside pipes are particularly vulnerable to freeze damage if they have not been winterized.” said Alan Shubert, Vice President of Operations and Technical Services. “We encourage homes and businesses to take action before temperatures dip to avoid water loss and costly repairs.”

It is important to remember for any water lines that began at the meter and extend through the property is the customers responsibility.

If you experience large amounts of water loss due to a broken pipe, contact customer service to receive partial credit on your next bill once repairs are completed.

Visit epwater.org for more helpful tips.