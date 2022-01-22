Cold Sunday with Light Rain; Two More Cold Fronts on Wednesday and Friday — Your 9-Day Forecast

It was sunny today with a high of 54, which is 6 degrees below normal. Well, tomorrow’s high drops down to 49. We’ll know the die hard golfers immediately because they will be out on the course with chilly winds, gloomy clouds, and even a few raindrops. (picture below) Whether you golf or not, bundle up Sunday because here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT: The skies will remain clear much of the night with thickening clouds early in the morning. The NE winds will range from 10-25 mph with stronger gusts on the west slopes of the mountains. The low will be 32.

FORECAST: Sunday will be mostly cloudy and cold with a high of 49 and light rain showers. A low-pressure system moves over the Borderland from Arizona. That plus chilly east winds will make the day feel quite cold. Light rain will be possible in the lower elevations with light snow in the mountains of southern New Mexico. The NE winds will range from 5-20 mph. On Monday, early in the day, the clouds clear away completely, and the winds shift direction. Monday’s high: 59. The west winds will range from 10-20 mph. Tuesday will be sunny and breezy with a high of 62. On Wednesday, another cold front pushes in from the NE dropping the high to 49. Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few drops possible. Thursday will be partly cloudy and warmer at 56. A dry cold front sweeps in on Friday with partly cloudy skies and a high of 49.