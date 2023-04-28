If you watched KTSM tonight, you saw something never seen before. Monica Cortez read the news (and did an excellent job, I might ad) and I did the weather. It’s truly a “Freaky Friday.” So… did we argue over the forecast before the show?? Um, no. But it made a fun picture.

TONIGHT: A powerful upper-level disturbance and a cold front will stir up gusty winds overnight. The NE winds will range from 15-45 mph with stronger gusts on the west side. A dusty haze will be likely. Winds will start to taper off in the early morning hours. The low will be 49.

FORECAST: Saturday will be sunny and beautiful with light winds. The SW winds will range from 5-15 mph, and the high will climb to 81. On Sunday, rapidly building high pressure plus warm SW winds will pop the high up to 92! The SW winds will range from 10-25 mph, and the skies will be sunny. On Monday, the winds become moderately gusty with partly cloudy skies. Monday’s high: 89. Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of isolated showers and mountain t-storms. Tuesday’s high: 87. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with gusty winds and a high of 84. Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a high of 80. Friday will be sunny and windy with a high of 82.