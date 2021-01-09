SATURDAY NIGHT: Weather Authority Alert: A significant cold front blows in overnight. The north winds will gust to near 35 mph, and the low will drop quickly to 30. Expect mostly cloudy skies with occasional patchy dust.
FORECAST: Sunday will start out with cloudy skies and cold winds. We’ll have a slight chance of a few snow flurries on the east side of El Paso County in the morning. Snow accumulation will occur on the east slopes of the Sacramento Mountains, Guadalupe Pass, and the Panhandle. Sunday’s high will be 44 with north winds at 10-30 mph. Monday will start out clear and cold with a low of 21. Monday will be mostly sunny with a high of 47. On Tuesday, enjoy sunshine and a high of 55. Wednesday will be sunny and 60. Thursday will be sunny, windy at times, and 68. Friday will be mostly sunny and 60. Warm winds could warm us to near 70 on Saturday before a strong cold front pushes in Sunday.
Cold Front Tonight — A.M. Flurries?
