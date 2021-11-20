Cold Front Sunday; Rain Drops Wednesday; Chilly Thanksgiving Day — Your 9-Day Forecast

Ha-haaaa!!! I snapped this picture (below) of the trees finally starting to change colors in a meaningful way. What will make them change faster? A series of cold fronts, which is exactly what we’re going to get this week. Are you ready for a chilly Thanksgiving? Here’s your forecast…

SATURDAY NIGHT: The skies will be partly cloudy overnight, and the winds will stay breezy, out of the west at 5-15 mph. The low will be a bit warmer at 46.

FORECAST: Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy and cooler as a cold front pushes in. Early in the morning, the east-NE winds will start to become gusty, gusting to near 35 mph. This will mean much stronger gusts on the west slopes of the mountains. The high will only be 64. Get ready for a very cold morning Monday morning as the winds die down. The low will be 37. Monday will be mostly sunny with just a few clouds and a high of 66. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and breezy with a high of 71. On Wednesday, a low-pressure system bring clouds and even a few light rain showers. The high will be 65, and the winds will be moderately gusty. On Thanksgiving Day, look for partly cloudy skies and chilly winds as another cold front comes in. The morning will feel very chilly, and the high will be 59. We could touch 32 at the airport Friday morning, colder in the valley.