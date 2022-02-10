The weather is so beautiful, even these cows I met near La Union are happy. We’re in for quite a week of changes! We get a cold front Saturday. We will warm to the 70s for a few Spring-like days before a significant storm and cold front push in at the end of the week. The data is VERY LONG RANGE for next Friday, but if the data holds together, we’ll see snow on Friday. Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT: The skies will be clear, and the winds will be light and variable at calm to 10 mph. The low will be 32 at the airport, 28 in the valley.

FORECAST: Friday will be beautiful with sunshine and a breezy afternoon. The West-NW winds will range from 5-20 mph, and the high will be 69. Saturday will start out with very gusty winds out of the NE at 15-45 mph as a cold front sweeps in. The skies will be partly cloudy, and the high will drop down to 54. Expect a cold night that night with a low of 26 as the winds die down. Sunday will be sunny with light winds a high of 63. Monday will take us back to the 70s with a high of 71. Tuesday will be sunny and 73. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and very windy with a high of 70. Winds will gust to near 50 mph. A powerful low-pressure system moves in bringing a few rain showers/mountain snow showers on Thursday. Thursday’s high: 53. On Friday, very cold air will shift the rain showers over to snow with a high of 37.