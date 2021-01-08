FRIDAY NIGHT: The skies will be mostly clear with a few clouds here and there. The east winds will range from 5-10 mph, and the low will be 32.
FORECAST: Saturday will be mostly sunny and fairly warm again with a high of 62. Late afternoon, the winds will pick up and shift from SW to north. Those winds will gust to near 30 mph and will turn very chilly, very quickly. We’ll wake up to mostly cloudy skies and cold winds on Sunday morning with a slight chance of a few snow flurries on the east side of El Paso County. Sunday’s high will be 44. Monday will start out clear and cold with a low of 23. Monday will be mostly sunny with a high of 49. On Tuesday, enjoy sunshine and a high of 55. Thursday will be sunny and 63. Friday will be mostly sunny and 65.
Cold Front Blows In Late Saturday
FRIDAY NIGHT: The skies will be mostly clear with a few clouds here and there. The east winds will range from 5-10 mph, and the low will be 32.