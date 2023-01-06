Happy New Year, everyone. This is my first forecast of 2023. It’s nice to be back in El Paso, but it was also a blessing to visit Mexico on a cruise ship for Christmas. Below is a picture of the Bettes Family at the second highest lighthouse in the world in Mazatlan, Mexico. Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT: The skies will go from clear to mostly cloudy overnight. The winds will start to shift as well as a cold front moves in. The NW winds will range from 10-15 mph, and the low will be 39.

FORECAST: Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with cooler winds. With a high of 60, expect north winds at 10-20 mph. We could even see a few drops of rain here and there as a low pressure system moves over the Borderland. On Sunday, the sunshine returns as we warm back up to 65. Monday will be sunny and 67. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and 70. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and 72. Expect gusty winds on Wednesday from the SW before a cold front blows in on Thursday. Thursday will be sunny and 62 with cooler winds.