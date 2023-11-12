Well, well, well, my friends… it is Football Sunday Night! It’s the perfect end for what was a gorgeous fall day. Everyone who knows me knows I love the football. Every week, your news team predicts the winner of the game. Even though I have an almost supernatural ability to pick the winner, I have run into a dry patch lately, and my record is only 3 correct, 5 incorrect. You can image my shock when I received this letter:

“Dear Mr. Bettes:

Thank you for being a lover of the football. We will pay you $1,000 NOT to pick the Las Vegas Raiders. Thank you.

Sincerely, The Las Vegas Raiders”

It appears they’re worried that if I pick them to win… they’ll lose! Well, okay, I picked the Jets tonight. We’ll see what happens. Your forecast is below…

TONIGHT: The skies will turn from mostly clear to mostly cloudy overnight. The east-NE winds will range from 5-15 mph, a bit breezy on the west slopes. The low will be a warmer 48.

FORECAST: Monday will be mostly cloudy with light rain here and there through the day. The cooler NE-east winds will range from 10-20 mph with stronger gusts on the west slopes of the mountains. Monday’s high will be 62. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and warmer with a high of 71. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and 76. Our warmest day should be Thursday with a high of 80, driven up by the moderately gusty winds that afternoon. Friday will be mostly cloudy and slightly cooler with a high of 76. Saturday will be mostly sunny with warm, moderate winds in the afternoon and a high of 75.