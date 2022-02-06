This beautiful pecan orchard was submitted by Penny Duncklee (below). This morning, a pecan farmer in New Mexico told me that the crop was not quite as good this year because we did not get our first hard freeze until late December. He said, an earlier freeze is actually very good for pecans, but the first time we dropped to a hard freeze was December 20. I’m not a pecan tree, so I don’t like to freeze. Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT: A slow moving low-pressure system moves down from New Mexico. This will turn the skies partly cloudy and kick up the winds a bit. The NE winds will range from 10-30 mph with stronger gusts on the west slopes of the mountains. The low will be 29.

FORECAST: Monday will be partly cloudy early in the morning with sunshine for the afternoon. Monday’s high will be slightly cooler at 52. The NE winds will range from 5-15 mph. On Tuesday, enjoy sunshine and a high of 60. Wednesday will be sunny and 64. On Thursday, a cold front blows in with partly cloudy skies and a high of 54. Friday will be sunny with much lighter winds and a high of 60. Another cold front sweeps in next Saturday with cloudy skies and a high of 50. Sunday will be sunny and 57 with light winds, though a bit chilly in the morning. Monday will be sunny and 65.