Closures, accidents and power outages: What you need to know about El Paso's storm

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - As a strong storm rolls through El Paso, KTSM has put together several stories to help you.

The latest forecast from our Weather Authority Team.

Power outages from El Paso Electric.

Which school have canceled outdoor activities?

Tips for windy trash, recycle pick-up days.

What to do if caught in a dust storm?

For road closures check the following Twitter accounts:

TxDOT

El Paso Police Department

El Paso Fire Department

You can follow our Weather Authority Team here:

A Twitter List by KTSMtv