Closures, accident being caused by high winds in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - The high winds are causing several delays, closures and more around El Paso.

Here is a quick recap of all the latest:

Flights

Several flights have been canceled at the airport.

Landfill

The city has issued the following: "The Greater El Paso Landfill and the Citizen Collection Stations (CCS) are closing early today to ensure the safety of customers and employees due to the persistent high winds and low visibility.

The landfill and the collection stations closed at 1 p.m. and will resume normal operating hours tomorrow, March 14, 2019, should weather permit."

Schools

ALERT: Due to a high-wind advisory issued by the National Weather Service, Ysleta ISD and other El Paso area school districts have agreed to cancel all UIL outdoor sports games for today, March 13. Outdoor practices and afterschool activities will be moved indoors where possible. — Ysleta ISD (@YsletaISD) March 13, 2019

