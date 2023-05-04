May the Fourth be with you! Yes, I’m a Star Wars fan. I was a wide-eyed 7 year old when the original Star Wars came out, and it’s been lightspeed ahead for me. Here I am modeling an olive green Mandalorian helmet with a coffee cup made of pure Beskar. (Nerd alert, nerd alert!)

Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT:  The winds will slowly die down to a light breeze through the evening.  The SW winds will range from 10-35 mph with stronger gusts on the east slopes.  The low will be 58. 

FORECAST:  Happy Cinco de Mayo!  Friday will be sunny with moderately gusty winds.  SW winds will range from 10-35 mph with stronger gusts on the east slopes.  Friday’s high: 86.  The winds start to pull back for the weekend, not as gusty.  Saturday will be sunny with a few clouds and a high of 87.  The SW winds will range from 10-25 mph, just breezy.  Sunday will be sunny and 88, a really beautiful day with light winds.  Monday will be sunny and 90 with hot breezes. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and 91.  Winds will become a bit stronger.  On Wednesday, expect strong, gusty winds and a dusty haze as a low-pressure system sweeps through.  Wednesday will hit 90 before a cold front Thursday.