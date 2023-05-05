EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Cinco De Mayo!!
Red Flag Warning will take effect starting at 1pm until 8pm. So, I would save those carne asadas for Saturday or Sunday, avoid anything that could cause a fire today.
Winds will start to pick up around lunchtime up until 7pm at 15-25mph.💨
Expect beautiful weather for your weekend, and 90s next week.
