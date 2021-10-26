Chilly Winds Wednesday; Cold Mornings Ahead; Mild Halloween — Your 9-Day Forecast

It won’t be too many more weeks before the trees start to turn orange. Cold temperatures trigger that change, and today’s gusty winds are about to turn very chilly. We’re in for several mornings in the 40s this week. That’s not enough to turn color of the leaves, but it will be enough to feel like Fall. Here’s your forecast…

TUESDAY NIGHT: Weather Authority Alert: Expect the gusty winds to turn chilly overnight under partly cloudy skies. Slowly, the dust will settle as the NW winds slow down to 10-40 mph. A Wind Advisory is posted until 7 PM. The low will be 50.

FORECAST: Wednesday will be sunny and cooler with a high of 70. The winds will feel very chilly in the morning, from the NW at 10-30 mph. Gusts will be stronger on the east slopes of the mountain but will not be strong enough to produce blowing dust. The low drops to 44 Wednesday night. Thursday will be a nearly perfect day with sunshine, light winds, and a high of 75. Friday will also be quite beautiful with a high of 79. Saturday will bring in some warm and moderate winds with a high of 83. Halloween will be partly cloudy with lighter winds and a high of 78. Monday will be partly cloudy and windy with a high of 79. The winds become even stronger on Tuesday with partly cloudy skies and high of 70. A winter-like front pushes in on Wednesday with a high of 59*. Expect morning showers on Thursday with a high of 55.