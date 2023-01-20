You know it’s a Friday when it’s sunny, 64, and there’s a cereal bar (pic below) with all the fixin’s in the newsroom! If today’s weather were a cereal, it would definitely be oatmeal… warm and delicious. Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT: The skies will be mostly clear overnight as the winds pick up speed with a cold front. The west-NW winds will range from 10-35 mph with stronger gusts on the east slopes. The low will be 35.

FORECAST: Saturday will be sunny but chilly at times as a cold front blows in. The NW winds will range from 10-30 mph, and the high will be 50, though it will feel colder. On Sunday, enjoy lots of sunshine and a warmer day with a high of 60. The SW winds will range from 10-20 mph. On Monday, a powerful low-pressure system drops down in the Borderland bring chilly north winds that will gust to near 45 mph. With a high of only 46, the skies will turn partly then mostly cloudy. In the late evening, we’ll have a slight chance to see a few snowflakes… nothing major. On Tuesday, the sunshine comes back out, and the high goes back up to 50. Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy and 57. Thursday will be cloudy and 56.