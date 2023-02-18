We had a slight taste of warmer weather today with a high of 64 thanks to a little sunshine in the afternoon. However, to remind us it is still winter, we get a cold front with rain showers for Sunday. Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT: The skies will be partly cloudy overnight with light, variable winds at calm to 10 mph. The low will drop to 42.

FORECAST: Sunday will be cooler, cloudy, and windy as a cold front moves in. With a high of 59, the NW winds will pick up and gust to near 35 mph. Expect scattered rain showers under mostly cloudy skies. On Monday, the skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a few drops here and there. Monday’s high will go back up to 65. On Tuesday, the gusty winds return with mostly cloudy skies and rain showers. Tuesday’s high: 60. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with strong, gusty winds in the afternoon. Wednesday’s high: 65. On Thursday, enjoy sunshine and 64. Friday will be partly cloudy with a high of 69.