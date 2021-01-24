SUNDAY NIGHT: Weather Authority Alert: A wind advisory remains in effect until 6 am Monday. The winds winds will gust to near 45 mph, stirring up patchy dust. Add in some light rain showers for a real mess. The temperature will drop to 37.
FORECAST: Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy and chilly with a high of 50. The chilly NW winds will gust to near 35 mph, making the day feel pretty cold. On Tuesday, a much colder system moves in. Expect cloudy skies and a wintry mix of rain mixing over to light snow in the early morning and late evening. Tuesday’s high: 45*, but temperatures will drop below freezing Tuesday night. Wednesday will start out with a few clouds but turn perfectly sunny with a high of 50. The winds will still feel chilly on Wednesday though they will be much lighter. Thursday will be partly cloudy and 63. Friday will be partly cloudy with a high of 69. Saturday will turn cloudy and windy with a cold front. A few showers will be possible with a high of 59. Sunday will be sunny and 64.
Chilly Winds Monday; Snow Showers Tuesday – 9 Day Forecast
SUNDAY NIGHT: Weather Authority Alert: A wind advisory remains in effect until 6 am Monday. The winds winds will gust to near 45 mph, stirring up patchy dust. Add in some light rain showers for a real mess. The temperature will drop to 37.