With highs in the 80s last week, many of us (myself included) have washed the big coat and put it away until next winter. Right? Wrong. Sunday is the last full day of winter. Spring officially begins Monday at 3:24 pm. So we should be warming up, yes? Well, not quite. We have two more cold fronts this week. Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT: The skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with chilly winds. The SE-east winds will range from 10-20 mph before settling down. The low will drop to 37.

FORECAST: Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy and cool with a high of 56. The SE winds will range from 5-20 mph and will feel quite chilly at times. Good news: Spring officially begins Monday at 3:24 pm! Monday will be warmer with a high of 67. Under partly to mostly cloudy skies, the SW winds will pick up and gust to near 35 mph. Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy and windy with a high of 70. The winds become gusty (45 mph) on Wednesday. The skies will be mostly sunny, and the high will be 75. Another cold front hits on Thursday. We’ll have a chance of passing showers with chilly gusts. Thursday’s high: 59. Friday will be sunny and 65.