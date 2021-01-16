Chance of Rain Three Days in a Row!

SATURDAY NIGHT: The skies will be clear with a steady breeze from the north at 5-15 mph. The low will be 32.



FORECAST: Sunday will be sunny and beautiful with light winds and a high of 65. The SW winds will range from 5-15 mph. On Monday, the winds will be stronger in the afternoon, driving the high up to 71. Skies will be mostly sunny. On Tuesday, a significant cold front pushes in with strong, gusty, chilly winds and mostly cloudy skies. We’ll see a chance of rain showers as well with a high of 49*. Some gusts may approach 50 mph on a very windy day. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a few drops of rain and moderate winds with a high of 54. Thursday will be cloudy with rain and a high of 58. Moderate to heavy rainfall will be possible at times on Thursday. Friday turns partly cloudy and 62. Saturday will be mostly sunny and windy with high of 67. Another cold front pushes in on Sunday with cloudy skies, and few rain drops, and a high of 52.