Karla Draksler’s mom sent this beautiful picture of a rainbow on the Island of Rab in Croatia. Of course, to see a rainbow, you need rain falling in the distance. El Paso just hit 37 consecutive days of triple-digit heat and really, really needs some rain. We like rainbows too! There’s a chance of storms tonight. If we get nothing tonight, the chance goes way down again for a while. Your forecast is below…

A Rainbow on the Island of Rab in Croatia, sent by Karla’s mom

TONIGHT:  Expect partly cloudy skies with a chance of isolated area t-storms and t-showers.  Tonight will be our best chance for storms for the next nine days.  The SE winds will range from 5-15 mph, and the low will drop to 80.

FORECAST:  Sunday will be partly cloudy with a high of 102.  Expect a chance of pinpoint showers here and there with the afternoon heat… nothing major.  The SE winds will range from 5-15 mph.  Monday will be mostly sunny with a high of 104.  High pressure builds back over the Borderland rapidly on Tuesday and brings back a couple extreme heat days.  Tuesday will be sunny and very hot with a high of 109.  Wednesday will be sunny and very hot with a high of 110.  Thursday will be mostly sunny and 105.  Friday will be mostly sunny and 105.  Saturday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and 102.