Karla Draksler’s mom sent this beautiful picture of a rainbow on the Island of Rab in Croatia. Of course, to see a rainbow, you need rain falling in the distance. El Paso just hit 37 consecutive days of triple-digit heat and really, really needs some rain. We like rainbows too! There’s a chance of storms tonight. If we get nothing tonight, the chance goes way down again for a while. Your forecast is below…

A Rainbow on the Island of Rab in Croatia, sent by Karla’s mom

TONIGHT: Expect partly cloudy skies with a chance of isolated area t-storms and t-showers. Tonight will be our best chance for storms for the next nine days. The SE winds will range from 5-15 mph, and the low will drop to 80.

FORECAST: Sunday will be partly cloudy with a high of 102. Expect a chance of pinpoint showers here and there with the afternoon heat… nothing major. The SE winds will range from 5-15 mph. Monday will be mostly sunny with a high of 104. High pressure builds back over the Borderland rapidly on Tuesday and brings back a couple extreme heat days. Tuesday will be sunny and very hot with a high of 109. Wednesday will be sunny and very hot with a high of 110. Thursday will be mostly sunny and 105. Friday will be mostly sunny and 105. Saturday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and 102.