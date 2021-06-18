Celina’s Weekend Forecast on KTSM 9 News

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Temperatures will increase day by day into Father’s Day weekend. The hottest day expecting to be Father’s Day Sunday itself.

Dry conditions will last for another two days before moisture will start to increase in the daily forecast by the end of the weekend.

Isolated storms and showers can start as early as Sunday night and are expected everyday throughout the work week in the afternoon to evening hours.

Calm weather will last into Saturday with winds staying similar to what has been seen through out the last week with speeds reaching 5-15 mph.

Temperatures will cool just slightly into the start of the following work week but will see a heat up back in time for the final days of the week.