Celina’s Wednesday Forecast

El Paso, TX (KTSM)– The region is in for another day of record temperatures with forecast highs expecting to reach the 90s. This comes right before a big cool-down for the end of the week.

High-pressure in the atmosphere continues to provide favorable conditions for hot and dry weather Wednesday afternoon.

Temperatures in El Paso is expected to reach 94 degrees and if met, it will surpass El Paso’s previous record of 92 degrees set in 2015.

Las Cruces is not exempt from breaking records, expecting to reach 92 degrees, which surpasses the previous record of 91 degrees set in 1996.

Winds will stay breezy this afternoon as they move in from the west at 10-15 mph.