Celina’s Wednesday Forecast on KTSM 9

El Paso, TX (KTSM)– Temperatures will remain warmer than normal Wednesday afternoon while westerly winds calm down significantly from Tuesday’s Wind Advisory.

Westerly winds will flow through the Borderland at much calmer speeds from 5-15 mph Wednesday afternoon, a nearly 20+ mph difference from Tuesday afternoon.

Temperatures highs will stay in the upper 60s this afternoon in both El Paso and Las Cruces.

Thanksgiving Day is looking calm and warm. Temperatures are expected to reach the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Friday winds will start to pick up as a Canadian cold-front moves south in our direction.

This cold front will drop highs just slightly into the 60s for Friday and once again into the 50s.

Temperatures will remain near normal for the rest of the weekend into the following work week.