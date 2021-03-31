Celina’s Wednesday Forecast on KTSM 9 News

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — After multiple days of seeing temperatures warmer than normal, the Borderland will see highs cooler than average. This is due to a westerly cold front moving east.

Tuesday the Borderland topped out with highs in the 80s but will see a nearly 15 degree temperature difference Wednesday afternoon.

Highs will stay in the upper 60s across the Borderland and the lower 70s.

Winds will stay gusty Wednesday reaching 30 mph.

A warming trend will begin on Thursday as temperatures will start to rise and jump into the 80s by Friday.

An upper disturbance will bring small chances for showers on Friday but should dry out into Saturday.

A warm easter weekend is ahead in the forecast with highs nearing the upper 80s and the possibility of reaching our first 90 degree day of the year on Easter Sunday lasting through Tuesday.

Our next system will cause windy conditions by the middle of next week with temperatures starting to decline into the lower 80s.