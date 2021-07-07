Celina’s Wednesday Forecast on KTSM 9 News TODAY

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Warming temperatures will continue to bring temperatures into the upper 80s. Moisture will linger in the Borderland allowing for later afternoon showers and storms in the region.

Winds will remain calm reaching speeds of 5-10 mph as they flow in from the northeast.

Drier conditions will take over the Borderland by Thursday lasting into the weekend with limited chances for rain.

With drier conditions comes warmer temperatures. Highs will return to the 90s by Thursday stay in the 90s into next week.

Plumes of moisture will bring chances for rain back into the Borderland by the end of the weekend.

Late day thunderstorms and showers will start off the next round of rain for the Borderland.

Rain chances will increase into the start of next week with the best days for rain expecting to be Monday and Tuesday.

Temperatures will remain in the 90s into the end of next week.