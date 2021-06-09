Celina’s Wednesday Forecast on KTSM 9 News

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — High pressure continues to build as a system plants itself over the Borderland. This system allowing for temperatures to reach 102 degrees in El Paso and 101 in Las Cruces.

Wednesday will be the first triple-digit day in the Borderland of many that are expected to come for the rest of the week into next week.

Highs will continue to soar to nearly ten degrees above normal.

Temperatures can expect to reach more than 105 degrees Thursday through the weekend with a high of 107 Saturday.

Moisture will move into the Borderland by the weekend allowing our area to see chances for rain every evening starting Saturday lasting into the end of next week.

A system will allow temperatures to drop into the upper 90s by the start of next week.