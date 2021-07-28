Celina’s Wednesday Forecast on KTSM 9 News

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Monsoonal moisture will continue to pass through the Borderland Wednesday however, rain conditions will be much lower than previous days.

Temperature highs will rise above normal Wednesday afternoon reaching the mid to upper 90’s.

Drier conditions will last into Thursday morning before rain chances return in the afternoon to evening hours.

Increasing rain chances means the better possibility for storms into the weekend and start of the following week.

Daily storms and showers will be better expected in the afternoon hours.

Along with rain chances returning Thursday, cooler temperatures will also make a return with highs reaching the lower 90s.