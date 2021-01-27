Celina’s Wednesday Forecast on KTSM 9

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Tuesday’s winter system will continues to make its departure to the east, leaving frigid air in the southwest Wednesday morning.

Cities throughout our DMA can expect morning lows ranging from 0-30 degrees.

Warmer conditions are expected to come Wednesday afternoon with temperatures reaching the upper 40s and lower 50s throughout the area.

The Borderland can expect to see a ten degree temperature jump into the end of the week with highs reaching the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Friday evening an upper disturbance will arrive providing windy conditions into Saturday and small chances for showers.

Calmer conditions will return Saturday afternoon with the exception of a slight temperature difference compared to Friday with highs staying in the mid-50s.

A strong warming trend will begin Sunday into Tuesday with temperatures reaching the 70s, nearing record highs.

Windy conditions can be expected Tuesday and Wednesday of next week as a system will bring cooler conditions, dropping highs into the lower 50s by Thursday.