Celina’s Wednesday Forecast on KTSM 9

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — A cold afternoon with strong winds and chances for rain and snow showers are expected throughout the region Wednesday afternoon.

The system passing through the region is expected to provide several snow flurries and showers this afternoon in Hudspeth and Otero counties. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory for both counties.

As for El Paso and Dona Ana counties, Wednesday’s weather forecast is showing clear conditions in its favor.

Precipitation chances will remain towards the east near Guadalupe Pass and Van Horn. If any showers are seen in the Borderland it’s most likely that it will be in the far east El Paso and Horizon City.

Winds will be a big factor in todays forecast wind speeds should pick up, reaching 10-25 mph throughout the day with wind gusts at 20-35 mph.

Calmer conditions will be in store for New Years Eve and New Years day. Clear skies and breezy to no winds are expected.

Rain Chances may return on Friday but remain slim with only a stray shower expected.

A slow warm up will continue into the start of next week.

Temperatures should reach the 60s by next Monday with dry and clear conditions.