Celina’s Wednesday Forecast on KTSM 9

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — A northern cold-front will move southward, allowing for breezier conditions at 10-20 mph to move through the Borderland area Wednesday afternoon.

Temperatures will remain warmer than normal Wednesday afternoon as highs should rise into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

The warmer weather will not last long as the northern cold-front will arrive Christmas Eve morning.

Temperature highs will see more than a 10 degree difference from Wednesday’s highs to Thursday’s highs.

The cool down will be short lived as a warming trend will return Christmas day into the following week.

Temperatures will near the upper 50s come Friday (Christmas Day) and rise into the 60s by the weekend.

Calm dry conditions will continue until Tuesday of next week.

Breezier conditions will return and cooler temperatures will be in our forecast up into the middle of next week as our next system moves in our direction.

The new system my provide the areas with showers however things may change as we inch closer to the date.