Celina’s Wednesday Forecast on KTSM 9

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Temperatures will not warm up very much Wednesday afternoon with highs staying in the 60s. This comes as rain chances also increase into the daytime hours.

A Pacific system is the cause of the cooler temperatures and southwest flow of moisture feeds into the rain chances for the Borderland.

Rain chances will continue into Thursday and Friday morning.

Winds are looking much calmer for this Wednesday. The DMA is waking up to speeds reaching 5-10 mph, this however should change as winds will increase into the day with sustained winds at 10-20 mph.