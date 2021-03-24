Celina’s Wednesday Forecast on KTSM 9

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Temperature highs will be much cooler Wednesday afternoon compared to what was seen Tuesday. Expect temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s with 10% chances of rain.

Breezy to windy conditions are expected throughout the Borderland Wednesday afternoon as a Pacific system continues to move in the direction of the southwest.

Wind speeds will reach 10-20 mph in El Paso and 15-25 mph in Las Cruces.

Low level showers are expected throughout Wednesday into Thursday morning as moisture deepens throughout much of New Mexico and western Texas.

Calmer weather conditions will return to the Borderland Thursday with clearing skies however, winds will continue to move in at breezy speeds.

Temperatures will rise again into the 70s by Friday and reach the 80s come Monday of the following work week.

Our next system will move in at the start of the following work week, bringing in our next chances for a small cooldown in temperatures and increased chance for showers.