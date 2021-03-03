Celina’s Wednesday Forecast on KTSM 9

El Paso, TX (KTSM)– Drier conditions, and warmer temperatures are in the forecast for Wednesday as temperatures will reach highs in the low to mid-70s.

Weather conditions will stay calm Wednesday with wind speeds reaching speeds of 5-10 mph as they move in from the southeast.

Cooling conditions will begin Thursday as a system from the Pacific will pass through the region.

The system will drop temperatures slightly allowing highs to near average.

Along with cooler conditions wind speeds will increase as they flow from the west at 15 to 30 miles per hour.

Moisture will increase as will, bringing 10 percent chances of rain.

Temperature highs will rise in the Borderland into the weekend with highs returning to the 70s and will near the 80s come Monday of next week.

Cooler conditions will come again Tuesday in to the middle of the week as our second system is headed our way.