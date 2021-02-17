Celina’s Wednesday Forecast on KTSM 9

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Temperatures should finally start to near the 50s Wednesday afternoon, the first time in more than three days. This comes before a next cold front will drop highs back down into the 40s by Thursday.

Temperature highs will be reaching the 50s later Wednesday afternoon as westerly winds brings warmer air to the Borderland.

Winds will remain breezy with winds reaching speeds of 10-20 mph throughout the region.

Moisture will increase later in the afternoon allowing the Borderland to see 10 percent chances for showers.

A cold air mass will pass through the area Wednesday night into Thursday allowing for highs to drop back into the 40s.

The cool down will not last long as warming will resume on Friday with temperatures reaching the 60s by the weekend.

Clear and calm conditions are in the forecast into the start of next week with highs nearing the 80s by middle of the workweek.