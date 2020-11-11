Celina’s Wednesday Forecast

El Paso, TX (KTSM)– Temperatures are nearing normal Wednesday afternoon after seeing below-average conditions on Tuesday.

A high-pressure system will grow stronger Wednesday, allowing for drier conditions and warmer temperatures to take over the region.

Temperature highs will warm into the mid to upper 60s in Las Cruces and El Paso.

Along with warmer conditions the high-pressure system allows the area to see clear skies and calmer conditions with winds staying between 5-10 mph.

Wednesday will be the start of a warming trend for the region.

Temperatures will start to reach above normal highs by Thursday.

The Borderland can expect to see temperatures surpass 70 degrees.

Temperatures will remain 5+ degrees above average for the next nine days.