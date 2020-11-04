Celina’s Wednesday Forecast

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Temperatures will continue to rise quickly into the afternoon with highs nearing records in the lower to mid-80s.

Calm conditions and climbing temperatures are continuing to dominate the Borderland. El Paso and Las Cruces can expect highs to reach 10+ degrees above average.

The southwest should be seeing temperatures in the lower 70s for early November, however the Borderland will continue to see a warming effect due to weather patterns provided from La Nina.

Above average conditions will remain in the forecast until the end of the weekend.

An upper low-pressure system will move into the Borderland from the northwest. This will provide the region with windy conditions starting Saturday and slight chances for rain.

Cooler air will move with the system dropping temperatures in the 70s for Sunday and into the 60s by the start of the work week.

Temperatures will return to normal by the end of next week with clear conditions in the forecast.