Celina’s Wednesday Forecast

Above average temperatures continue to take over the Borderland as high-pressure, dry air and favorable conditions warm temperatures.

El Paso is seeing a possible third day of record breaking heat in its forecast.

This means the Borderland will see temperatures highs surpass its previous record of 89 degrees set in 1889.

Heat will not only take over El Paso as highs across the region will reach 10-15 degrees above average for this date.

Breezier conditions will enter the forecast Thursday into Friday. This is due to a backdoor cold front that will drop temperature highs from the upper 80s to the lower 80s.

Temperatures will begin to warm back into the upper 80s by the weekend.

Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday the region will see multiple daily drops in temperatures, due to the second push of backdoor cold air.

This will allow temperatures o dorp into the 70s Monday and again into the 60s.

Rain chances remain slim for the next 9 days, the best chances to see unstable conditions that may provide us with precipitation will be when the cold front arrives