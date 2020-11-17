Celina’s Weather Forecast on 9

El Paso, TX (KTSM)– The Borderland continues to see temperatures rise nearing records for the rest of this week. Highs are expected to reach the upper 70s and lower 80s for the rest of the work week.

Temperature highs will be much closer to record highs than normal temperatures Monday afternoon.

El Paso can expect to see temperatures reach the upper 70s as they flirt with the 80s. Both El Paso and Las Cruces records for this date is in the low 80s.

Winds will remain calm as they flow from the northeast, and drying conditions will stick around feeding into the western drought.

Temperatures will near records and possibly break records by mid-week as highs will near and reach the lower 80s and remain in the 80s for the rest of the week.

Come the weekend, we will see a shift in weather patterns as a cold-front approaches the Borderland.

This will allow for temperatures to cool down in the 60s by Sunday and breezy conditions to pick up.

Temperatures will remain in the 60s throughout the start of next week.

No rain chances are in our 9-day forecast.