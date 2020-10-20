Celina’s Tuesday Forecast

El Paso, TX (KTSM)–The forecast is providing data, that shows El Paso will see the second day of records with a high of 90 degrees expected.

High-pressure continues to take over the southwest region allowing for temperature highs to sore 10-15 degrees above normal.

Temperatures across the region will rise into the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Record temperatures will remain in the forecast until Thursday.

Breezy conditions will begin to pick up into Friday as a backdoor cold front will begin to push into the region.

The cool push will allow a slight drop in temperature highs sticking in the mid-80s.

Warmer condition will then return for the weekend. The warming will not last long as a second, stronger cold-front will push into the region.

The second system will cool down the area nearly 10 degrees Sunday into Monday, the cooling effect will continue into Tuesday with highs expecting to possibly cooldown to temperatures as low as the upper 60s.

Rain chances remain slim for the rest of the week.