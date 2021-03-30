Celina’s Tuesday Forecast on KTSM

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Temperatures and windspeeds will increase into Tuesday afternoon with highs reaching the 80s and speeds of 15-30 mph.

Above average temperatures will last throughout Tuesday before dropping into Wednesday.

The Borderland can expect to see a north western system to move in later Tuesday bringing in cooler temperatures that will replace cooler conditions.

Along with cooler temperatures the system will provide strong winds.

The winds will be caused due to low-pressure replacing high-pressure in the area causing friction in the atmosphere.

Winds will continue into Wednesday with temperature highs staying in the 60s.

The cool down will not last long as a warming trend will increase highs back into the 70s by Thursday and the 80s just in time for the weekend.

El Paso and Las Cruces can expect to see a nice Easter weekend with temperatures staying warm and winds breezy.

Record highs are expected to be seen across the region come Sunday and Monday as they near the 90s.