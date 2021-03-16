Celina’s Tuesday Forecast on KTSM 9 News

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — The Borderland remains under Weather Authority Alert as strong winds will wipe across the area, leading the National Weather Service to issue a High Wind Warning from 11am to 8pm.

Windspeeds are expected to reach 30-40 mph Tuesday afternoon with gusts reaching 50-60 mph.

Strong winds can cause blowing dust, flying debris and hazardous driving conditions.

The community is encouraged to tie down anything that may fly away from porches and yards.

The pacific system that will be bringing the strong winds will also provide areas north of the Borderland with cooler temperatures and chances for rain.

Wednesday calmer, clearing conditions are expected as the Pacific system departs from our region.

Followed by the systems departure the Borderland can expect a warming trend and nice weather conditions.

Temperatures will warm into the 80s by Saturday, but the warmer conditions will not last long.

A second system is set to arrive Sunday bringing strong winds, rain chances and cooler temperatures lasting into the start of the work week.