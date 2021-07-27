Celina’s Tuesday Forecast on KTSM 9 News

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Moisture will linger in the Borderland but not enough moisture will be provided in the area to allow for storms. Temperatures will start to increase into above normal temperature highs as we enter the afternoon.

Winds will stay calm with speeds staying below ten miles per-hour.

Calm and mostly clear conditions will stay in the Borderland into Wednesday.

Better chances for rain and storms will come Thursday with widespread coverage possible.

Storms and showers will stick in the forecast for the end of the week into the following week.

Temperatures will remain near normal starting Thursday into the end of the week.