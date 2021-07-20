Celina’s Tuesday Forecast on KTSM 9 News

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Humidity and heat are in the forecast for Tuesday afternoon. This will help provide the possibility for rain in the the Borderland.

Temperature highs will increase into the lower to mid-90s during the afternoon hours.

Winds will continue to move in from the east at 5-15 miles per hour.

Rain chances are most likely expected to increase into the afternoon hours with the best chances for precipitation being in the upper mountainous regions between 3-5pm.

Drying conditions will take over going into Wednesday but will not last long as moisture returns Thursday.

Rain chances will last and grow into the weekend. Friday will be the best day to see rain in the Borderland for the next few days.

Chances will decrease into the end of the weekend before increasing into Monday.

Temperatures will stay in the 90s for the next nine days.