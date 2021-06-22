Celina’s Tuesday Forecast on KTSM 9 News

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — The Borderland will see another round of heat Tuesday afternoon but should stay cooler than the last few days due to a backdoor cold front.

Temperature highs rise into the upper 90s and reach 100 degrees in El Paso and Juarez.

A backdoor cold front will bring cool moist air into the region as dry warm air moves in the converging direction.

The cause of both conditions can trigger isolated storms and showers Tuesday evening.

Rain chances will last throughout the week with the bet chances to see precipitation in the later hours of the day.

Temperature will continue to rise into triple digit highs into the end of the work week.

By the end of the weekend temperature will dip into the lower 90s and upper 80s as a stronger backdoor cold front passes through.

This along with more moisture will increase the chances for the Borderland to see widespread rain and thunderstorms.

Temperature highs should dip into the upper 80s by Monday.

Rain chances will last into the middle of next week.