Celina’s Tuesday Forecast on KTSM 9 News

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — The warmer temperatures are disappearing into the middle of the week as our rain maker in our direction.

Tuesday temperatures will stay below average reaching highs in the 70s. This comes as a pacific system continues to push through the southwest.

The system will provide chances for much needed rain in the Borderland area.

If showers do break through Tuesday through Thursday, it is hoped that relief will come to the wild fire currently burning through Lincoln County near Ruidoso.

Rain showers can start a early as Tuesday night.

Along with moisture, temperatures will continue to drop into Wednesday with temperature highs remaining in the upper 60s.

A warming trend will begin Thursday and continue into the weekend.

As skies clear the Borderland can also see temperatures to rise into the 90s by the weekend, and will remain above average throughout the start of next week.