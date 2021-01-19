Celina’s Tuesday Forecast on KTSM 9

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — The Borderland is under a Weather Authority Alert as the long awaited Pacific system will be providing the Borderland with strong winds Tuesday afternoon. Monday the National Weather Service of El Paso issued a Wind Advisory for the Borderland area as winds are expected to reach speeds of 25-35 mph and gusts reaching 50 mph.

Tuesday the Borderland will be waking up to breezy to windy conditions as speeds start to pick up into the afternoon.

Temperature will be drastically cooler as a strong cold front from the north arrives keeping the region from warming up.

Highs will struggle to reach the mid 50s in most areas with highs staying below normal.

Rain chances are in the forecast with a 10% possiblility.

Chances for precipitation will increase day by day with the strongest chances for rain being Thursday with 40% possibility.

Chances for rain will remain in the forecast into the weekend before the regions starts to see a warmup in temperatures and drying conditions leading into next week.